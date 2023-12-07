Alex Kane Would Love a Match With Shingo Takagi

MLW World Champion Alex Kane has NJPW’s Shingo Takagi on his wish list of opponents. Kane, who is set to defend his title against Matt Cardona at MLW One-Shot tonight, spoke with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling and named Takagi as someone he would love to have a match with because he sees similarities between them.

“Shingo Takagi,” Kane said (per Fightful). “When I was coming up, AR Fox showed me Shingo and I kind of saw a lot of myself in him, even before I started wrestling. He had the same shorts, knee pads, and he’s a stout dude.”

He continued, “He’s very explosive, he’s very hard hitting. I know it would be absolute hell, but it’s some hell I want to go through.”