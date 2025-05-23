Alex Kane Reflects On ‘Weird’ Presentation Of MLW Battle Riot VII Match

Alex Kane recently looked back at the presentation of the MLW Battle Riot VII match as the end of his MLW contract years. Kane will be a free agent as of June 1st, and he appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast where he weighed in on the match.

“I mean, Battle Riot’s always f**king weird,” Kane began (per Fightful). “Sometimes the ring isn’t big enough. But the ring was a decent size this time. I think it was like an 18 [footer]. I guess the thing that annoys me about Battle Riot sometimes, especially this one, was… the scripting and stuff. I didn’t have any big moments or anything like that. I just kind of felt like, ‘Yeah, I’m on my way out or whatever.’ I know that’s not how they feel but it kind of felt like, aye… they didn’t have spots for me. We kind of had to come up with that on my own, and the spot between me and Hammerstone was on the fly anyway.

“Spent most of the time fighting with the Rogue Horsemen but, that also doesn’t feel like — that feud could have been way bigger than it ended up. How we interacted in the match was just kind of like, eh. Just really an afterthought because it was really just a showcase of all these former WWE guys coming in or whatever and being a part of it, and I don’t even know if these guys are gonna show up again, I don’t know if these guys are gonna be here for long-term, I don’t know if they’re just there for the extra ah! Or the ooouuu! Bishop Dyer and f*cking, the one guy, the Modern-Day Maha — I don’t f**king know. Jinder Mahal. Yeah. Sorry. No disrespect to you Jinder. I just didn’t know your name right then and there. It just kind of felt like we’re gonna put all this star power in here but… not give your homegrown guys the spotlight. I thought that was weird.”

Kane’s final MLW will be as part of the titular match at MLW War Chamber event on June 7th.