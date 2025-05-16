Alex Shelley Explains Why He Turned Down a WWE Offer Back in 2019

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful), Alex Shelley revealed that he got a WWE contract offer back in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, but eventually turned it down. Shelley would eventually join the company last year with Chris Sabin.

He said: “I actually had tabled a WWE contract offer because of the pandemic, right before it. I was too scared to sign a wrestling contract because the entertainment industry was just so up and down, I didn’t know what was going on. Nobody in the world did.“