Alexa Bliss Again Asks Fans To Report Accounts Posing As Her

In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss once again asked her fans to report any accounts that pose as her online, as she only has one Twitter and Instagram account.

She wrote: “For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication – it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much. This is my only acct & I only have 1 IG.”