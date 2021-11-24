wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Again Asks Fans To Report Accounts Posing As Her
November 24, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss once again asked her fans to report any accounts that pose as her online, as she only has one Twitter and Instagram account.
She wrote: “For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication – it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much. This is my only acct & I only have 1 IG.”
For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication – it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much 🤦🏼♀️ this is my only acct & I only have 1 IG
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 24, 2021
