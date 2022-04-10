Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Officially Get Married (Pics)

People reports that Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera officially got married today at a ceremony in Palm Springs, California. The two spoke with People about the wedding and how it all came together. Here are highlights:

Cabrera on the non-traditional wedding: “It’s very us. The whole thing’s meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal.”

Bliss on her custom dress: “The top is a mesh corset bodice with rhinestones and beaded appliqué. It has drapey sleeves that are detachable and made of the lace from the bottom of the dress, which also has the appliqué on it. The bottom of my dress has four different layers of tulle — two of them are glitter tulle, and one of them is blush. There is a long train in the back that’s all glitter, but it has a bustle in the back too, to lift it up so I can dance and all the things. It’s very whimsical, very fairytale-esque.”

Bliss on their relatiobnship: “Ryan brings out the best in me, and all my friends and family saw a change in me for the better. It was the first time that I could genuinely say that I loved someone more than myself. So that’s when I knew I was in love with him. I was very guarded in the beginning because I’m just a guarded person in general, and he changed that about me.”

