Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Experience On The Masked Singer

In an interview with TV Insider, Alexa Bliss spoke about her experience on the FOX series The Masked Singer, where she was unmasked as Axolotl. Here are highlights:

On why she said yes to the show: “I thought it would be an amazing opportunity. I’ve watched the show. I’ve had friends on the show. And it just looks like something that would be so fun to do. WWE was awesome in pitching me for the show. For me, it was more so I wanted to get over my stage fright. I have a really bad stage fright of singing in front of people. I had this karaoke thing happen a long time ago in WWE. We had this Christmas party where all the talent got up and sang karaoke in front of everyone and it was a contest and the winners got gift cards. I went up to sing and I froze and just started looking around and shaking and sweating and I just sat the microphone down and I went and sat down and just was so embarrassed and I hadn’t sung since. So this was one of those things where it used to be something that was so fun and I don’t know why, but my anxiety just got me. I wanted to do this to finally face my fear of singing in front of people because it was something I used to love to do in the shower, obviously, but I wanted to face my fear and prove to myself that I can do it and get over that hurdle.”

On being nervous: “Oh, yeah. I was still really nervous though. I was so, so nervous. I remember having a slight little anxiety situation before the show, before I went on, but my husband [singer Ryan Cabrera] was there and like, “You’re going to do great. This is the fun part. You did all the hard work. You’ve already faced your fear. You sang in front of these people already. This is just the fun part. Have fun.” You would think it was a little easier in the mask, but for me, the dancing was easier with the mask on than the singing was. But I just had fun with it. I was like, ;You know what, I’m not a singer, I’m not trying to come up here and sound like a recording artist. I’m trying to just come out, have fun, face my fears, this is a personal goal, and just have fun with it, and really embrace the Axolotl spirit.'”

On Jenny McCarthy guessing who she was right away: “The fact that she guessed me right away, I was very surprised to even know she knew who I was, to be honest. I was so afraid I was going to be that person that people would be like, who? But it was really cool. And I didn’t know Ken Jeong was such a big wrestling fan, which was really cool to hear as well. I was more shocked when she guessed me pretty immediately and her guesses were on point. I was more so surprised than anything.”

On what surprised her the most about her appearance: “How difficult it is to sing and dance, oh my gosh! I can have like a 15, 20-minute match in the ring, which is very taxing on your body in energy. But singing and dancing, that’s a whole ‘nother beast. I remember, Amy, the vocal coach I was working with, had me doing jumping jacks and singing, and it was seriously one of the hardest things I’ve ever done and that really surprised me. And breathing. I also worked with Eric Vetro when I first got the call that I was doing The Masked Singer. I did a couple sessions with him, and he was so sweet. And working on your breathing, that’s a whole other exercise that I didn’t even think about. So Eric helped me a lot with my breathing and using my voice and Amy helped me with my cardio when it comes to singing. I was very winded during the performance, which was really surprising because I wrestle for a living, and so it was so surprising how your body uses different things for different actions. I learned that I cannot sing and dance at the same time without getting winded, and I need to start working on that. [Laughs]”