Alexa Bliss Featured in Dude Perfect ‘Wedding Stereotypes’ Video
October 8, 2022 | Posted by
– YouTube channel Dude Perfect released a “Wedding Stereotypes” video today, showcasing various wedding stereotypes. The new video featured an appearance by WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. Bliss makes multiple appearances as a bride in the video, showcasing the Bridezilla, the Runaway Bride, and more. You can check out that video below:
Alexa Bliss married Ryan Cabrera earlier this year.
incredible content of the day courtesy of @AlexaBliss_WWE in @DudePerfect's latest video pic.twitter.com/xq0yRS16Kw
— noAHH || fan account (@qos_shinykiwl) October 8, 2022
Soo much fun!! Check it out!! @DudePerfect @WWE https://t.co/XnbomhQXaa
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 8, 2022
