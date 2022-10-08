wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Featured in Dude Perfect ‘Wedding Stereotypes’ Video

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw 5-9-22 Image Credit: WWE

– YouTube channel Dude Perfect released a “Wedding Stereotypes” video today, showcasing various wedding stereotypes. The new video featured an appearance by WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. Bliss makes multiple appearances as a bride in the video, showcasing the Bridezilla, the Runaway Bride, and more. You can check out that video below:

Alexa Bliss married Ryan Cabrera earlier this year.

