Alexa Bliss & Fiance Want to Normalize Men Wearing Engagement Rings

Apparently men not wearing engagement things is the norm, and Alexa Bliss and her fiance want to change that. TMZ notes that they saw Bliss and Ryan Cabrera at LAX in Los Angeles on Wednesday and saw they were both wearing rings. The photographer approached and asked if they had quietly gotten married, and Bliss confirmed that wasn’t the case, replying, “We’re normalizing men wearing engagement rings.” She confirmed that the two are planning a big wedding for next year.

Cabrera added, “I just wanted the ladies out there to know [that I’m taken].”

Bliss and Cabrera got engaged in November of last year.