wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss & Husband Ryan Cabrera Get Matching Tattoos
May 15, 2022
– As noted, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera were married last month. Now, it looks like the newlywed couple is celebrating their nuptials by getting some matching tattoos. Bliss shared a photo on Twitter showing the matching heart tattoos she and her new husband share.
The former WWE Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion recently returned to WWE programming last week on Raw. You can see the photo Bliss posted of their new tattoos below:
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 14, 2022
