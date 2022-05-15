wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss & Husband Ryan Cabrera Get Matching Tattoos

May 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw 5-9-22 Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera were married last month. Now, it looks like the newlywed couple is celebrating their nuptials by getting some matching tattoos. Bliss shared a photo on Twitter showing the matching heart tattoos she and her new husband share.

The former WWE Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion recently returned to WWE programming last week on Raw. You can see the photo Bliss posted of their new tattoos below:

