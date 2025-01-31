In an interview with T Minus 20 (via Fightful), Ryan Cabrera, musician and husband of WWE’s Alexa Bliss, says he’s not interested in taking part in WWE storylines. He has appeared on WWE-related content before, showing up in episodes of Miz and Mrs.. He is friends with The Miz.

He said: “Nope. I stay in my lane. I know where I do not thrive.”

Alexa Bliss is likewise not taking part in WWE storylines, as she’s been off television since the 2023 Royal Rumble. She spent most of 2023 out due to a pregnancy, and gave birth to a baby girl in November of that year.