Alexa Bliss Discusses What She Told Triple H To Get His Attention At Their First Meeting, Getting Directly Signed

Alexa Bliss appeared on The Bellas Podcast and discussed how she got the opportunity to sign with WWE and how she got Triple H’s attention at her first tryout with a joke. Bliss signed with WWE in May of 2013, and she revealed that she initially tried out for the Diva Search but after she managed to stand out from the other women she was auditioning alongside, she got signed directly to the company. You can see highlights from the discussion and the full audio below:

On first hearing about a tryout for WWE: “After college, I did body building to gain weight in a healthy way, because I had gone through some eating disorders. And my trainer, after I got my pro card, I told him, ‘I want to do something different.’ And he was like, ‘Well, I know WWE is having tryouts,’ because he knew I had watched growing up. And I was like, ‘Oh! Really?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I heard their doing like a casting call or something.’ And it was the Diva Search.”

On her audition video: “And so then I went on WWE.com that day, and I scrolled the site, looking to see what I could find. And there’s a like, and it says, ‘Do you want to be a WWE superstar?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, I do!’ So I clicked on it and it had this guideline, like ‘Make a video explaining why you should be a WWE Superstar.’

“And, [chuckles] on the [WWE] 365 and Table For 3 that I did with Trish and Lita, they found said video. And it is so embarrassing. I paid a guy $100 to film me in my gym in a bikini, because it said you had to be in a bikini, talking about why I should be a WWE Diva at the time. And my athletic background, and I had a weird nickname, it was called Baby Swag and it was what my trainer called me. And that was my wrestling persona, it’s a whole thing. And then I talked about my gymnastics, and it was me trying to take bumps in a cheer gym and it was a really bad video. I thought it was so cool, though. So, I sent it in thinking nothing would come of it. And a couple of weeks later I got a call saying I was going to L.A. for a casting call, that I got a callback.”

On arriving for her audition: “I went in and there was 50 girls. And you go into this room, and we were all in bathing suits. And there’s just two rows of people, three cameras on you. Hunter, Triple H, is sitting there. And I walk in, and I had that ‘Oh my god, did you know you’re Triple H?’ moment. But I was surprised none of the other girls recognized him. No one said anything. No one prepared me to walk in and meet Triple H.”

On her interview with Triple H: “They said, ‘Say something that’s gonna set you apart from everyone, or do something that’s going to set yourself apart.’ And so he was like, ‘Why do you want to be a WWE Superstar?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, I really want to be Tinker Bell at Disney World, and I’m hoping this gets my foot in the door.’ And he looked up, and I was like, ‘I’m totally kidding!’

“But I told him about my family, and how they loved WWE and I was talking about the current storylines that was going on on Raw and Smackdown. And I was in there for like 15 minutes, which I thought was kind of good. Because everyone else that went in front of me, they were in there for like five minutes, in and out. And one of the girls I tried out with was like, ‘How long were you in there?’ I was like, ‘About 15 minutes.’ She was like, ‘I was literally in there for two.'”

On being told that she was getting signed: “So I got a call as I landed back in Ohio. Because this is my first time going to L.A., I’d never been to California, I’d never been anywhere entertainment-wise. So I didn’t really know what to expect either, because I’ve just never really left Ohio. And so I landed in Ohio, and I get a call saying that I made it to the next round. Which was a 30-day in-ring tryout, where you stay in L.A. for 30 days, and you train in the ring, and they choose people from that. So I was like, ‘Heck yeah! I’m going to L.A.! This is awesome.’ And then two weeks later after that, I get a call again Canyon [Cemon]. And he was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, you’re not going to the next round of the tryout. And I was like, ‘…oh. Okay.’ And he goes, ‘Instead, you’re going to be signed, you’re moving to Tampa in three months as long as you clear medical. We’re just hoping you’re as athletic as you look. He goes, ‘Yeah, you know, Triple H saw something that he liked in you, and he said that you’re going to be signed right off the bat.'”

