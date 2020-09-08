WWE News: Alexa Bliss Hypes New Podcast, Undertaker: The Last Ride DVD Release Date Set

– As previously reported, WWE has announced Alexa Bliss will host a new podcast, Uncool with Alexa Bliss, which is set to debut on September 22 with a special two-episode premiere. Bliss took to Twitter to hype her new show, which will include conversations with The Miz, The Bella Twins, Jon Heder, and many more guests.

“You guys! I’m so excited!!! Can’t wait for you to hear my hilarious chats with @mikethemiz, @hederjon, @thebriebella, @thenikkibella and MANY MORE amazing guests starting 9/22. Use #UncoolWithAlexa to share your own awkward stories and be sure to subscribe!” Bliss wrote.

– The DVD release date has been announced for the Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries, with it set for DVD and Blu-Ray on December 15.