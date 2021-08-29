wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Responds To Criticism Of Her ‘Playing With A Doll’
August 28, 2021
In a post on Twitter, a fan criticized the booking of Alexa Bliss in WWE, as her character now “plays with a doll.” Bliss responded to the post by mentioning the WWE Shop sales of the doll, Lilly.
She wrote: “Yep! I Sure do! & Lilly is available on @WWEShop !! Well… when she’s back in stock. Keeps selling out… darn”
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 28, 2021