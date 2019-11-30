Alexa Bliss Returns to Save Nikki Cross on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

– Alexa Bliss returned to WWE TV on Smackdown, running out to make a save for Nikki Cross. You can see pics and video from the segment below, which saw Bliss come down after Nikki Cross’ match with Sonya Deville. Deville and Mandy Rose attacked Cross, leading to Bliss coming down to the ring. Deville was dropkicked out of the ring by Bliss and then Cross and Bliss teamed up to give Rose a double DDT.

Bliss has been off of TV since October. There was a report earlier this month that she was dealing with a shoulder injury.