Elijah Announced For ESW Brawlfest Later This Month

The former Elias is set to head to Empire State Wrestling for their Brawlfest 2024 show later this month. ESW announced on Sunday that Elijah is set to appear at the event, which takes place in Buffalo, New York on May 18th.

You can see the full announcement below:

Ex-WWE star coming to Buffalo

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Elias will make ESW debut

Empire State Wrestling will hold Brawlfest 2024, one of its “super show” events, on Saturday, May 18 at Buffalo RiverWorks. Elijah, formerly known as World Wrestling Entertainment’s Elias, will compete at Brawlfest alongside many of the top independent talents from across the U.S. and Western New York.

Elijah will face “Big League” John McChesney at Brawlfest. McChesney made a surprise appearance at Spring Smash in April and called out Elijah to face him at Brawlfest, as the two wrestled each other on several occasions in Pittsburgh prior to Elias joining WWE. McChesney last wrestled for ESW two years ago against “Invincible” Vince Valor.

Already announced for Brawlfest:

* Inaugural ESW Women’s Championship Scramble Match: “Courageous” Christina Marie vs. “Queen of the Silver Screen” Katie Arquette vs. Buffalo’s own Haley Dylan vs. “The Violent Vixen” Adena Steele

* GCW star Jordan Oliver will return to ESW

* Self-Proclaimed ESW Heavyweight Champion Bill Collier vs. “The White Bronco” Channing Decker

* “Red Hot” Vinnie Moon & Will Calrissian vs. “His Royal Freshness” Frank Feathers & Randy P

* Check ESW’s social media platforms for further match revelations

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available for Brawlfest. Anyone interested can email [email protected] for more details.

The official Brawlfest after party will be held at Cook’s Bar & Grill on Katherine Street in Buffalo.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with bell-time set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at ESWTIX.com where service fees apply. Premium seats are sold out but General Admission tickets are still available. Ticket prices rise by $5 at the door.