WWE News: Alexa Bliss Is Sick of Sasha Banks, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze Enjoy Batista’s Theme, Business Insider Looks at Vince McMahon vs. Shahid Khan

April 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Alexa Bliss

– After Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley on Raw, Bliss had the following exchange with Bayley’s tag team partner, Sasha Banks, on Twitter. It looks like there is some heat between the two.

– Xavier Woods shared a video clip of him and fellow WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze enjoying Batista’s theme music before WrestleMania 35. You can check out that clip below.

– Business Insider recently released a new video showcasing AEW vs. WWE, notably AEW backer Shahid Khan and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. You can check out that “Billionaire Family Is Taking On Vince McMahon & WWE” video below.

