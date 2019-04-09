wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Is Sick of Sasha Banks, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze Enjoy Batista’s Theme, Business Insider Looks at Vince McMahon vs. Shahid Khan
– After Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley on Raw, Bliss had the following exchange with Bayley’s tag team partner, Sasha Banks, on Twitter. It looks like there is some heat between the two.
You scared ? pic.twitter.com/ZrNjkmHRjO
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 9, 2019
No not scared… sick of your petty 💩 . #Blocked
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 9, 2019
– Xavier Woods shared a video clip of him and fellow WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze enjoying Batista’s theme music before WrestleMania 35. You can check out that clip below.
Just so everyone is aware. Yesterday @ #Wrestlemania this was @MmmGorgeous and I in respect to @DaveBautista pic.twitter.com/fL7l7fwunz
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 9, 2019
– Business Insider recently released a new video showcasing AEW vs. WWE, notably AEW backer Shahid Khan and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. You can check out that “Billionaire Family Is Taking On Vince McMahon & WWE” video below.
