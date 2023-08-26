Alexa Bliss Shares Her Thoughts On Bray Wyatt, Working With Him & More

Alexa Bliss was unable to get to tonight’s Smackdown to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt, so she released a video sharing her memories of working with Wyatt and more. Bliss was a big part of Wyatt’s Fiend storyline and worked closely with him on it, and she talked about that experience and more in the video posted to Instagram. You can see the video and transcript below:

On not being at tonight’s show: “Before tonight’s episode of Smackdown, I just wanted to come on here and say a few words. I was planning on attending tonight’s Smackdown, but unfortunately with the last-minute flight options it wasn’t really possible to get me there in time before the show ended.”

On her message to Wyatt’s family:“I wanted to come on here and just talk about Windham a little bit and what tonight means. And first I wanted to say, I’m sending out so much love and thoughts to WIndham’s entire family. You know, we are all here for you and we’re so sorry for your loss.”

On her memories of Wyatt and working with him:“Windham is an incredible person who we’ve all loved for years. And he’s just so friendly and lights up a room, and is so creative. He’s a creative genius who brought us all the amazing gift of Bray Wyatt for the last — so many years. And I think the character Bray Wyatt that Windham has given us has been incredible, and has been so fascinating to see and has brought us so much joy to watch.

“And you know, working with Windham was just so — it was magic. It was magic because being able to watch him in his creative element and be able to work with him really, you know, expanded my creativity. And being able to just watch him work, and work beside him, was just truly, truly an honor. And I still say to this day was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career in WWE. And I am so thankful that he allowed me and trusted me to come in and be a small part of his vision and his creativity.

On Wyatt’s legacy: “And unfortunately now, there’s a huge void in our world. And in the WWE Universe that no one will ever be able to fill. Because Windham was so special, and everything he brought to us was so special, and I think we should all be so grateful for that. His creative genius of the Wyatt Family and The Fiend, and the Firefly Fun House has really opened up all of our minds and opened our eyes to a whole other world in our industry that none of us could have ever thought imaginable.

“And I just wanted to say Winham, you know, you’ve brought so much joy to everyone around you, and to the millions who have loved watching you week after week, and loved watching your journey. And to see your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are. And we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham.”

