Alexander Wolfe Set to Appear At wXw 20th Anniversary Show

WWE alumni Alexander Wolfe is headed back to wXw for their 20th anniversary show. The German promotion announced on Monday that Wolfe, who was released by WWE in May, will be appearing at the show on August 7th.

You can see the promo below, which features Wolfe lacing up his boots and training for the return. He is now using the name Axel “The Axeman” Tischer.

wXw’s 20th Anniversary Show takes place at Congress Centrum Oberhausen in Oberhausen, Germany.