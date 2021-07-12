wrestling / News
Alexander Wolfe Set to Appear At wXw 20th Anniversary Show
July 12, 2021 | Posted by
WWE alumni Alexander Wolfe is headed back to wXw for their 20th anniversary show. The German promotion announced on Monday that Wolfe, who was released by WWE in May, will be appearing at the show on August 7th.
You can see the promo below, which features Wolfe lacing up his boots and training for the return. He is now using the name Axel “The Axeman” Tischer.
wXw’s 20th Anniversary Show takes place at Congress Centrum Oberhausen in Oberhausen, Germany.
#EsKommtDieZeit#wXw20thAnni #Axeman@axeman3016
07. August 2021
Congress Centrum Oberhausen
Tickets: https://t.co/bIkuTODG10 pic.twitter.com/cnVnezcL0b
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) July 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Criticism Of WWE Creative Process, Vince McMahon’s Advice On Working With Talent On Creative
- Kurt Angle On Whether WCW Brand Would’ve Worked In WWE, Backstage Reaction To Steve Austin’s Heel Turn At Invasion 2001
- Heath Slater On Who He Originally Pitched for 3MB, When He Found Out Who Would Be In It
- Nick Patrick Recalls First Meeting Vince McMahon, Rumors Spreading About WWE Buying WCW