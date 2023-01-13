Alexander Wolfe Thinks NXT Europe Will ‘Rattle The Business’ In A Good Way

In a recent Ten Count interview, Axel Tischer (fka Alexander Wolfe) shared his thoughts on NXT UK and its upcoming replacement, NXT Europe (via Wrestling Inc). Tischer spoke about his perspective on the industry effects a brand like NXT Europe could cause and seems to think the results would be positive overall. You can read a few highlights from Tischer and watch the complete interview below.

On how WWE’s international brands will alter the status quo: “[WWE] want[s] to get newer talents into that system. They want to put out talent that is well-trained in a safe environment, in a professional environment, just to perform and deliver for people who want to love wrestling. People don’t understand that. They’ve been mad about WWE, that they put out ‘NXT UK.’ How dare they [make it so that] everybody [has no problems] paying their rent, and make it possible to make a nice living and feed their families in a safe environment. Where they get treated well, where they have a physical therapist, and have everything that some promotions will never have. Also, they work in a safe environment where they do not get bullied or harassed, or whatever, because #SpeakingOut taught us everything, that England was a little bit naughty. So in that case? ‘F’ those guys, because [they’re] jealous motherfuckers.”

On why he thinks having an NXT Europe will be a good thing: “I believe it will also rattle the business a bit, because I believe a lot of guys are set there to get a chance to try out, maybe, hopefully, make it possible to get hired and get [a] contract and make a living out of that. But also it means that a lot of people, they have to step up because a lot of promotions will lose their top talents, of course. But then they have to be smart about it, just put some new people in [their] place.”

On how independent promotions will need to adapt: “Healthy competition is good for business, and that’s healthy competition. You do not really want to compete with ‘NXT Europe’ because you do not have the finances for that. But also, the healthy competition is, ‘OK, you want to take my top guy? You want to sign them? Good for them! He’s from us! Good luck! We’re happy for you! Congratulations! By the way, we have this guy, who proved so much that now we push him to the moon for our company and he will be the next main eventer. And then his spot will [be taken by] someone else what was underneath him.'”