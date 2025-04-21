wrestling / News
Alicia Taylor Says She Is Missing Tonight’s WWE Raw
Alicia Taylor will be taking tonight’s WWE Raw off. The ring announcer took to her Twitter account on Monday to note that she is getting tonight’s show off following WrestleMania weekend, writing:
WOW. I’m going to decompress and process #WrestleMania on this flight home. Wanted to quickly say THANK YOU. I see + appreciate all of the LOVE ❤️ My voice gets a night off!
Welcome our SD ring annnouncer @MarkShunock tonight on #MondayNightRAW 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xXSHX5Kgwh
— Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorWWE) April 21, 2025
