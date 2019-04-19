Alistair Overeem Recalls His Win Over Brock Lesnar: ‘His Body Was Weak’

The UFC has posted a video of Alistair Overeem looking back at his debut fight for the company against Brock Lesnar at UFC 141. Overeem, who will next face Alexey Oleinik this weekend, recalled his win over Lesnar in the fight. Video and highlights are below:

On the fight being his debut: “So, first UFC fight, it was crazy. It was big! It was just like, two big guys, two big gentlemen facing off. It was a huge fight,”

On Lesnar: “Brock’s a strong wrestler, but I was never really impressed by him. I knew his body was weak. His head is kinda tough, he can take a shot. But his body can’t. And I just aimed for his body and he went.”