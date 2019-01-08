All Elite Wrestling Hypes “Double Or Nothing” Rally – Cody, Matt Jackson & More Comment

– All Elite Wrestling is getting busy as they prepare for this afternoon’s “Double or Nothing” rally in Jacksonville, Florida. The promotion is hyping the rally on Twitter, with posts by Cody, Matt Jackson, Frankie Kazarian and more posting to promote the event.

The rally starts at 5 PM ET in the city. Pro Wrestling Tees has been getting in on the hype as well, noting that the AEW T-Shirt is the #1-selling item on their website. You can see posts below promoting the event:

The preparations for today’s #AEW #DoubleOrNothing Rally have begun. Join us LIVE In Jacksonville or watch along at home! #ChangeTheWorld pic.twitter.com/rfIaRsDuRi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 8, 2019

Coming straight from Tokyo to this!

If you can’t be with us in Jacksonville, watch live from https://t.co/bEw227Oquf! pic.twitter.com/5gKvxXvkIp — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 8, 2019

Lots of talk about #SCU going around. Let’s set the record straight. Let’s say… tomorrow around 5pm? Where should we meet up to talk? pic.twitter.com/4wJWNSQW19 — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 8, 2019

Scoping out the site of tomorrow’s Double or Nothing Rally! Who’s joining us? pic.twitter.com/1BzNCqJhYT — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2019

The @AEWrestling logo shirt is now officially the number 1 selling item on https://t.co/O6bpncMD8f! pic.twitter.com/SwVCUdFh1P — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) January 5, 2019