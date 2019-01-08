Quantcast

All Elite Wrestling Hypes “Double Or Nothing” Rally – Cody, Matt Jackson & More Comment

January 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– All Elite Wrestling is getting busy as they prepare for this afternoon’s “Double or Nothing” rally in Jacksonville, Florida. The promotion is hyping the rally on Twitter, with posts by Cody, Matt Jackson, Frankie Kazarian and more posting to promote the event.

The rally starts at 5 PM ET in the city. Pro Wrestling Tees has been getting in on the hype as well, noting that the AEW T-Shirt is the #1-selling item on their website. You can see posts below promoting the event:

