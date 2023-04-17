wrestling / News

All Star Junior Festival USA Announced For August 19th

April 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
All Star Junior Festival USA Image Credit: NJPW

The All Star Junior Festival is coming to the USA this summer. It was announced at NJPW Collision in Philadelphia that the All Star Junior Festival USA will take place on August 19th at the 2300 Arena.

NJPW’s official announcement reads as follows:

All Star Junior Festival USA 2023 coming August 19
During Collision in Philadelphia, a special announcement saw the first details revealed for All Star Junior Festival 2023 USA.

After March 1’s ASJF sold out a wildly passionate Korakuen Hall, the best parallel for US venues is a place that has seen many a dynamic junior heavyweight make their name known on a global stage- Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Fans won’t have to wait for tickets for this landmark card, as they go on sale TONIGHT at midnight! With this being an unprecedented gathering of the world’s best junior heavyweights, tickets are sure to sell out, so make sure you get in early!

All Star Junior Festival USA 2023

Saturday August 19, Philadelphia/2300 Arena

Tickets available MIDNIGHT April 17

More Trending Stories

article topics :

All Star Junior Festival USA, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading