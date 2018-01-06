Impact Wrestling News: Allie Responds to Attack by Laurel Van Ness on Twitter, Rosemary and Allie Visit Disney World

– During this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, Allie was conducting an interview on becoming the No. 1 contender for the Knockouts title. However, during the interview, she was attacked by Laurel Van Ness. Van Ness tweeted out a gif of the attack to Allie on Twitter. You can check out that tweet and Allie’s response below.

– Impact Wrestling stars Allie and Rosemary went to Disney World and met Mickey Mouse. You can check a vlog Allie released of their visit in the player below.