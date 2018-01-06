wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Allie Responds to Attack by Laurel Van Ness on Twitter, Rosemary and Allie Visit Disney World
– During this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, Allie was conducting an interview on becoming the No. 1 contender for the Knockouts title. However, during the interview, she was attacked by Laurel Van Ness. Van Ness tweeted out a gif of the attack to Allie on Twitter. You can check out that tweet and Allie’s response below.
Surprise! It's @ImChelseaGreen! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/OYqmAGIzq5
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 5, 2018
Hi @AllieImpact 🙋🏼♀️ https://t.co/niI3B3Lu2M
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) January 5, 2018
— Allie🐰 (@AllieImpact) January 5, 2018
– Impact Wrestling stars Allie and Rosemary went to Disney World and met Mickey Mouse. You can check a vlog Allie released of their visit in the player below.