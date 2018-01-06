 

wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Allie Responds to Attack by Laurel Van Ness on Twitter, Rosemary and Allie Visit Disney World

January 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Allie

– During this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, Allie was conducting an interview on becoming the No. 1 contender for the Knockouts title. However, during the interview, she was attacked by Laurel Van Ness. Van Ness tweeted out a gif of the attack to Allie on Twitter. You can check out that tweet and Allie’s response below.

– Impact Wrestling stars Allie and Rosemary went to Disney World and met Mickey Mouse. You can check a vlog Allie released of their visit in the player below.

article topics :

Allie, Impact Wrestling, Laurel Van Ness, Rosemary, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading