– During a recent virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, Allie, aka The Bunny of AEW, shared her reaction to seeing TNA Knockout Rosemary make her WWE NXT debut. Allie revealed her emotional reaciton to the moment (via Fightful):

“A huge moment for me was seeing Rosemary on NXT. I bawled my eyes out. I had no idea until my trainer Ryan told me at the gym, and I immediately started crying. I had no idea. He casually said, ‘Rosemary was on NXT.’ I remember I was doing bicep curls, and I was like, ‘Pardon?’ I started immediately crying.”