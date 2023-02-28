Allison Danger To Debut For GCW In April

Allison Danger is headed to GCW in April, making her debut for the promotion in Atlanta. GCW announced on Monday that the SHIMMER star will be at their Into the Light show at Center Stage Atlanta on April 21st.

The announcement reads:

“*ATLANTA UPDATE* ALLISON DANGER makes her GCW Debut on April 21st when GCW returns to Center ATLANTA! Tickets on Sale Wednesday (3/1) at 11AM! GCW presents

INTO THE LIGHT

March 4 – 8PM

Center Stage

ATLANTA Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+!”