Allison Danger To Debut For GCW In April
Allison Danger is headed to GCW in April, making her debut for the promotion in Atlanta. GCW announced on Monday that the SHIMMER star will be at their Into the Light show at Center Stage Atlanta on April 21st.
The announcement reads:
“*ATLANTA UPDATE*
ALLISON DANGER makes her GCW Debut on April 21st when GCW returns to Center ATLANTA!
Tickets on Sale Wednesday (3/1) at 11AM!
GCW presents
INTO THE LIGHT
March 4 – 8PM
Center Stage
ATLANTA
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+!”
*ATLANTA UPDATE*
ALLISON DANGER makes her GCW Debut on April 21st when GCW returns to Center ATLANTA!
Tickets on Sale Wednesday (3/1) at 11AM!
GCW presents
INTO THE LIGHT
March 4 – 8PM
Center Stage
ATLANTA
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/ir9rMpiPNK
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 27, 2023
