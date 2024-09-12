Amale Comments On Statement By French Promotions On Allegations Against Tristen Archer

Tristan Archer and Amale have been suspended by several French promotions following allegations of abuse by Amale against Archer. Amale made the allegations earlier this month, accusing Archer of emotional, psychological and physical abuse during their time knowing each other.

Following the allegations, several top promotions in France including BZW, CACC, APC Catch, La Bagarre, and Rixe suspended both talents until the matter is handled legally. You can see the full statement (in French) below.

Amale issued a statement to Fightful’s Corey Brennan on the statement by the promotions, which reads:

“There are several issues with this statement. Firstly, I have attempted to address the situation internally, with companies, individuals, and women. Unfortunately, in France, nobody believed me and instead pressured me to keep the matter internal. They all demanded “proof” of my accusations, claiming it was illegal to unbook him without evidence. In Indy Wrestling, where there are no contracts, there is no barrier to unbooking someone. It seemed that their priority was to protect him. I do possess evidence supporting everything I have stated. However, these proofs are solely intended for law enforcement, as I have provided them with all the necessary information. I would never risk compromising my evidence by placing it in the wrong hands. The individuals who requested proof of Tristan’s actions are the same individuals who authored the statement. I want to highlight that I have not worked for most of these companies, including BZW (which typically does not book women), CACC, La Bagarre, and have only had one engagement with WPE. I have not been associated with Rixe or APC for several months or years, and I did not have any upcoming bookings with these companies.

“Therefore, I fail to see the necessity for them to publicly announce that they will not be working with me in the future, as I am not currently engaged with them. This only demonstrates their support for him, despite numerous other colleagues and fans speaking out against him and providing testimony of his behavior, implicating him in legal proceedings. And yet I am the only one how have been « suspended » apparently. Are we ALL liars? This is discriminating, illogical and may deter women from coming forward in the future. Furthermore, none of these companies reached out to me directly; they all consulted with Tristan before issuing their public statement. It is important to note that Tristan is either the booker or closely associated with the management of most of these promotions. I would like to clarify that my actions are not motivated by a desire to secure bookings. I do not feel prepared to return to France in the near future and have even canceled my upcoming booking there. I appreciate the understanding of the promoter in this regard (please show your support for them, Catch Prod). My primary goal is to create a safe environment for everyone and encourage individuals to behave more decently. It is essential for leaders to stop turning a blind eye to the actions of their wrestlers.”