Amale Praises RCW’s Approach To Women’s Wrestling

Amale has worked with a number of European promotions including RCW in Spain, and she recently weighed in on the company’s dedication to women’s wrestling. The NXT UK alumna talked about working with the company in her interview with Fightful, noting that the promoter is doing his best to spotlight the division.

“Yeah, Spain is a small thing,” Amale began. “But RCW, like if the promoter call us is really trying hard to gets something really good, a good project. He’s putting the money, bringing people from all over Europe, all over the world, some Japanese and stuff like that. So he’s really trying his best and I hope it will pay off in the long run, but he has been running shows, bringing in a huge star. It’s so good.”

She continued, “Also, to be part of that promotion, they treat people so well. They are so kind and they care about women’s wrestling and that’s really good. It’s a very good feeling. Recently, I had the pleasure to be around many women. I’ve seen the scene is growing. There’s more than only one female match by show. So that’s really, really good to see. ”

Amale will next compete for the promotion at their RCW Rapid Fire event later this month.