Amanda Huber Recalls Brodie Lee’s WWE Tag Title Win Five Years Ago at Wrestlemania 34

Today is the five year anniversary of Brodie Lee, then Luke Harper, winning the Smackdown tag titles with Erick Rowan at Wrestlemania 34. In a post on Twitter, Amanda Huber marked the anniversary and gave her thoughts about the moment.

She wrote: “5 years ago. I’ll never forget this moment. I didn’t know he was going to win. He was “just happy to be a part of this match”. He got to work his 2 favorite teams with his brother @ErickRedBeard. He won & searched the crowd for us. This was the moment he spotted us.”