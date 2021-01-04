Amanda Huber Thanks AEW Chief Legal Officer For Helping Throughout Brodie Lee’s Illness

Brodie Lee’s wife has been grateful to AEW for doing what they can for her family before and after Lee’s passing, and she took a moment to thank AEW’s Chief Legal Officer on Sunday. Amanda Huber posted to her Instagram account to share how much Megha Parekh did to help out the Lee family, thanking her for everything and sharing a story of the lengths Parekh went to help out.

Huber noted that initially she didn’t want help from anyone, particularly those in or around wrestling because she didn’t trust them to protect their privacy or help without wanting something in return. She noted that Parekh and AEW Legal Coordinator Margaret Stalvey stepped in and credits them for being able to get Lee to the Mayo Clinic, where they tried to help Lee with his lung issue. She noted that Parekh was also there for emotional support and “created a safe space” for Brodie Lee Jr. when he needed it.

You can see the full post and caption below: