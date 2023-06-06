Amanda Nunes Would Consider WWE “If The Contract Is Amazing”

Speaking recently with the New York Post, UFC’s Amanda Nunes responded semi-favorably to the idea of moving her career to WWE in the future. Obviously the move isn’t unheard of, with notable names like Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler having done the same. Nunes stated that if the right sort of arrangement can be made, she would certainly consider joining the ranks of WWE. You can find a highlight from Nunes on the subject below.

On what it would take to get her into WWE: “It depends on the contract, you know? If the contract is amazing, why not? What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two … I’m so happy, and whatever comes after I’m done with UFC, we’ll see. For sure you guys will see me around, anyways.”