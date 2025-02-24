Amari Miller On Joining WOW – Women of Wrestling As Ashley Blaze, Praises Locker Room

Former WWE NXT star Amari Miller is now in WOW – Women of Wrestling as Ashley Blaze, and she spoke about joining the promotion in a new interview. Blaze spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On her sports background growing up: “Sports have always been a part of my life. No matter where I was, I had to be athletic. It was my biggest escape.”

On being part of WOW: “When I first joined WOW, I never expected it to feel this good. You don’t always see something great coming, and when it does, it’s even better than you imagined.”

On representation in the industry: “For me, it’s not just about wrestling. It’s about being that inspiration for someone else. To know that someone out there is watching me and saying, ‘I can do that too,’ is the best feeling ever… Being part of WOW is a huge honor, especially knowing I can be an inspiration for someone who might feel overlooked. I can show them they are important. Being a part of this moment in history, especially during Black History Month, feels like a powerful gift, not just to others, but to myself.”

On her journey in wrestling: “When I started in wrestling, I was just a 19-year-old trying to figure things out. But by the time I was 23 or 24, I faced a mental health struggle that became a turning point for me. I had to ask myself, ‘Who do I want to become?’ Wrestling was always my escape, but it was also where I had to confront my fears and struggles. After getting medically cleared and suffering an ACL tear, I realized: It’s me versus me. I can’t let outside forces shake my foundation. I’ve become stronger than I ever thought I could be, and that strength radiates through my wrestling.”

On the WOW locker room: “The locker room is amazing. It’s a sisterhood… We all fight like sisters, but at the end of the day, we want to lift each other up. That’s something I haven’t seen in a while, and it’s what makes WOW unique.”

On the company’s roster: “It’s just like any great show—each season gets better. The matches are getting even better, and the talent on the roster is incredible. If you haven’t seen WOW, give it a chance. You might find your new favorite wrestler or discover a character you can’t wait to see lose. And the best part? It’s all women. We’re not in the background; we’re in the spotlight.”

On the possibility of WOW having a show in her hometown: “If WOW ever came to Kansas City, I’d be over the moon. Kansas City is a huge sports town, and I know the fans would love it.”