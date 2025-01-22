Amazing Red Announced For 2025 JCW Jersey J-Cup

Amazing Red is joining the JCW Jersey J-Cup. GCW announced on Tuesday that the indie veteran has joined the field of competitors in the tournament, as you can see below.

Red joins Masha Slamovich, Marcus Mathers, Jack Cartwheel, Fuego Del Sol, Alec Price, Mr. Danger, Sidney Akeem, Leon Slater, Drew Parker, Clark Connors, Rich Swann, Jackson Drake, and Arez in the tournament, which takes place on February 15th and 16th in Jersey City, New Jersey.