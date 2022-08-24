Amazing Red On the Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer, Says The First One Was a Mistake

Amazing Red is the creator of the Canadian Destroyer, and he recently discussed the origins of the fan-favorite maneuver. The Destroyer has even been seen on WWE programming in recent times, with Edge doing the move on this week’s Raw and Bad Bunny hitting the move in his tag match alongside Damien Priest against Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Red spoke about the move during an AMA on the SquaredCircle subreddit and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On the origins of the move: “Yes, it was a mistake move with Joel Maximo (because I wanted to do everything into a flip .. flipping powerbomb, flipping piledriver, flipping DDT). Then later on Quiet Storm perfected it with me. He did it in the ROH shows with me (that’s where Chris Sabin saw it and gave it to Petey Williams) Petey made it cool tho for sure.”

On working with the Maximos, Brian XL, and Divine Storm: “If I were to describe the matches in one word, it would be fun. Very taxing on our bodies but very fun. Every one of them.”

On his favorite match from his TNA run: “Love the one with Low Ki (around 2003?). AJ Styles. Kurt Angle.”

On what encourages and concerns him about the future of wrestling: “Encourages: Wide-span of talent from all over the world, more creativity, a lot easier to get noticed.

“Concerns: with it being easier to be seen, there’s a lot of people that need more training before they get allowed to wrestle on bigger stages. As well as longevity.”