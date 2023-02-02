American X Wrestling Partnering With Special Olympics For Upcoming Show

American X Wrestling is teaming up with the Special Olympics for their show this month. The promotion announced (per Fightful) that their upcoming American Dreams show will feature a tug of war with the promotion’s stars taking on the “Stars of Special Olympics Pennsylvania.”

You can see the full announcement below:

A TUG OF WAR BETWEEN SPECIAL OLYMPICS PENNSYLVANIA AND THE STARS OF AXW SIGNED FOR “AMERICAN DREAMS” ON FEBRUARY 18, 2023

American X Wrestling has announced that at “American Dreams” on February 18, 2023 at the Historic Hamburg Field House in Hamburg, PA, there will be a “tug of war” between two strong entities.

On one side will be the Stars of AXW, while on the other end, will the Stars of Special Olympics Pennsylvania!

Last month, at “For the People” on January 7, the Special Olympicans were warmly welcomed into the AXW event, including a superstar entrance down the aisle befitting a major sports team! They even joined in with saluting the flag along with Uncle Slam during the National Anthem. Now, these warriors prepare to join us once again on 2/18 with a true test of strength and energy against the very best that American X Wrestling has to offer in a competition befitting of America – an old fashioned Tug of War.

Both sides will be on opposite ends of a long rope, and whoever pulls their side over the line first will be the winner. And as they say, with the victor goes the spoils!

This will be a fantastic contest, and both AXW and the Special Olympics are very excited for this colossal tussle of epic proportions.

“The competitive spirit of the Special Olympians motivates the fans and wrestling,” states AXW representative Kevin Kelly. “I guarantee after this tug of war, the AXW wrestlers will be ready to fight!”

“But we also love giving the outlet for these local Olympians, because their friends and family get to cheer them on,” Kelly added.

“A big Thank You to AXW for extending your courtesy to us and helping our athletes achieve their dreams,” says Mark Mamrosh, Schuylkill County Special Olympics Sports Leader. “They love professional wrestling. They’re very appreciative of AXW for allowing them to have Fundraisers to help fund their year around sports. This helps every athlete to succeed.”

AXW “American Dreams” begins at 7PM at the Historic Hamburg Field House in Hamburg, PA.

Come enjoy our “Tug of War” between the Stars of AXW and Special Olympics Pennsylvania, and then see some of our fantastic professional wrestling!

Tickets are on sale online at http://AXWTix.com now! Enter code “AXW” and you can save 20%!