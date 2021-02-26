Amy Rose On Why She Re-Signed With ROH, If She Wants To Be a Full-Time In-Ring Talent

Amy Rose recently re-signed with Ring of Honor, and she discussed why she decided to stay there and more in a new interview with POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson. ROH announced in January that Rose, who is currently serving as the spokesperson for La Faccion Ingobernable in ROH, had re-upped. You can check out highlights from the discussion below:

On why she decided to re-sign with ROH: “The reason I decided to go back to Ring of Honor, stay with the company is because honestly, they are taking care of all of us. Throughout this entire pandemic, I would say there’s maybe nine months where I couldn’t be at the events. So all of my input was through social media, making content for the fans on [ROH] Week By Week and throughout that entire process, Ring of Honor continued to pay me and my colleagues and to me, that spoke volumes. That meant a lot to me that they were willing to take care of us and help us throughout these tough times. There’s a lot of companies that I’ve seen that weren’t as kind, let people go during these tough times and that’s what really helped me make that decision to say, ‘Alright, you guys invested in me. Now, I do have the opportunity to come back and be at the shows. I’m gonna give 110 percent there.’

“The other reason that I decided to stay with Ring of Honor is because I feel like they’re my family. I’ve been there for a very long time now. I started 2017, like you said, ringing the bell and I’ve never looked back. I’ve been grinding it out, went through the dojo system and these are my family members. These are the people that I spend so much time with, so for me it was really an easy choice.”

On if she’d be interested in becoming a full-time in-ring talent: “So I think for me, I really enjoy all aspects of wrestling. I love being ringside as a manager, I love helping the guys come together, come up with plans, make everything come through, and I love just to be able to be part of the match. Not necessarily being in the match, to me, is really special. I like to tell a story, so for me that is always really cool. But, I will say after so much time in the Ring of Honor dojo, all the drills I did, all the matches I’d had, all the times where I got my butt beat, I definitely would love the opportunity to step into the ring and represent for the women’s division in Ring of Honor, and I’m hoping and I’m praying that just like the Pure division, the women’s division gets a reboot as well and we get to bring in there some new ladies and hopefully get time for that Women of Honor Championship.”