Amy Weber Claims Edge and Randy Orton Harassed Her On WWE Flight, Says She Ended Up Challenging Edge To A Fight On the Plane

In a video she posted to YouTube, former WWE talent Amy Weber discussed why she left WWE, claiming that Randy Orton and Edge harassed her while she was asleep on a flight and that that ended up being the final straw for her. According to Weber, Orton slammed into her seat and knocked her to the floor of the plane and Edge poured a drink on her. Highlights are below.

On Randy Orton and Edge harassing her on a WWE flight to Alaska: “The trainer told me to go into the men’s locker room and to grab two Ibuprofen, which I did. He told me what to do, I did it. And some ice. So when I was on the plane, on the way back to Alaska, we had more matches there, more TV to tape, I was laying across three seats. We were all sleeping, and I’m going to go ahead and call people out because this is a truthful video. Randy Orton decided to come up behind my chair and he slammed into it like a linebacker, so hard that I landed on the floor of the airplane. And then he said to me, ‘You’re gonna learn, [bitch].’ I didn’t understand what he was talking about. So I turned around, went back to sleep. I was awoken by someone pouring a drink in my face. So immediately I popped up, I looked up, and I saw Edge, yes, you, Edge, with a partially drank drink in his hand, there was a little bit left, and it was the same color that was basically all over me. So I stood up on the airplane seat, and I was eye-to-eye to him, and I said, ‘Do you have a problem with me?’ And he goes, ‘What are you talking about?’ Of course he denied it, but the drink was in his hand. So I said, ‘Come on, you want to fight me? Let’s go, you want to be a man, go ahead, let’s go, fight me. You want to pour a drink on me?’ And he kept denying it, but I know he did it, I saw the cup in his hand. At the end of the day, did I deserve it because I took two Ibuprofen that the trainer told me to take, and some ice, from the guy’s locker room? I don’t think so.”

Amy Weber on deciding to leave WWE after the flight: “So when I got to Alaska, Shane McMahon was there, we were all getting our bags, and I was done. I just felt like I couldn’t continue to be in an environment where people really had no respect for me. They had their reasons but I don’t think taking two Ibuprofen for someone to call you names, try to physically harm you, and then pour a drink in your face.”

