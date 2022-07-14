Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward vs. Javier Bernal & Myles Borne Headlines This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. In the main event, Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward will face Javier Bernal and Myles Borne. Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward tangling with Javier Bernal & Myles Borne

* Quincy Elliott vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Kiana James vs. Sol Ruca

Chase and Hayward set for must-see collision with Bernal and Borne on NXT Level Up

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward tangling with Javier Bernal and Myles Borne, a clash between Quincy Elliott and Ikemen Jiro, and Kiana James battling the debuting Sol Ruca.

As two of the most popular Superstars in the early days of NXT Level Up, Chase and Hayward will look to make Chase University proud when they compete in front of what seems certain to be an electric student section. Chase and Hayward have won each of their two matches on WWE’s newest brand, having defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin on May 27 and taken down Tony D’Angelo’s crew on April 8.

Bernal and Borne, meanwhile, make for an intriguing tandem. Bernal has scored a couple of impressive singles wins over the likes of Montana and Guru Raaj, while Borne is still seeking his first WWE win despite turning in competitive efforts against Trick Williams, Dante Chen and Raaj.

And in an intriguing battle of arguably WWE’s two most eccentric Superstars, Elliott is primed to oppose Jiro. Elliott took a vested interest in last week’s tag bout pitting Edris Enofé and Malik Blade against Griffin and Montana, dancing at ringside to cause a distraction and teeing up Enofé and Blade for the victory.

Now, he seeks his second career win when he opposes Jiro, another fun-loving competitor who has won each of his last two NXT Level Up matches against Ru Feng and Chen.

Finally, after defeating Brooklyn Barlow and Indi Hartwell in her last two bouts, James looks for her third straight win when she takes on the debuting Ruca, a newcomer who boasts an impressive athletic and gymnastics background.

Tune in for an awesome episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!