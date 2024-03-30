wrestling
Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
March 29, 2024 | Posted by
The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and more are set for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the following for next week’s show, which is the final episode before WrestleMania 40:
* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Competitors TBD
* Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso
* New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller
* Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez
* The KO Show with guest Randy Orton
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Confirms Rumor Hulk Hogan Had Influence On Paul Wight Signing With WWE
- AEW Dynamite Drops Below 750,000 Viewers This Week, Draws Lowest Rating in Almost Four Years
- Roman Reigns on Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso, Discusses Jey Uso Walking Away From The Bloodline
- Becky Lynch Explains Seth Rollins’ Reaction to the CM Punk Return at WWE Survivor Series