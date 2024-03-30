Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and more are set for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the following for next week’s show, which is the final episode before WrestleMania 40:

* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Competitors TBD

* Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso

* New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

* Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez

* The KO Show with guest Randy Orton