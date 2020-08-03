wrestling / News
Various News; Andrew Everett to Make GCW Debut, Orin Veidt Out of ICW Show
– GCW will welcome Andrew Everett to its ring for the first time later this month. The company announced on Monday that Everett will make his debut at their Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore on August 23rd in Atlantic City:
*Jimmy's JS Update*
Just Signed
ANDREW EVERETT makes his GCW debut on 8/23 at Jimmy's Jersey Shore!
Get Tix:https://t.co/6HKRysEmNV
GCW presents
Jimmy Lloyd's Jersey Shore
Sunday 8/23 – 5PM
The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk
Streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/VyDbJZb62T
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 3, 2020
– Meanwhile, ICW will be without the services of Orin Veidt for their upcoming ICW No Holds Barred shows. Veidt noted on Twitter that he is “medically not cleared for action” due to an injury and had to pull out of the shows:
It killed me to have to cancel. My health is just in a bit scarier place than expected and I am medically not cleared for action. S/O to @dannydemanto for understanding. You know they are gonna release some 🔥🔥🔥 stay tuned for those and watch the goddamn Circus https://t.co/nqVvS2iuZy
— The Wizard King 🧙♂️👑 (@OrinVeidt) August 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Picks Alexa Bliss As The ‘JJ Dillon’ Of The Four Horsewomen
- WWE Has Reportedly Found A Location For Summerslam
- FTR Claim They Helped Randy Orton Prepare For Backlash Match, Worked With Edge A Year Before Return
- Doc Gallows On What AJ Styles Said to Him After WWE Release, Says He Doesn’t Blame Styles For Decision to Re-Sign