Various News; Andrew Everett to Make GCW Debut, Orin Veidt Out of ICW Show

– GCW will welcome Andrew Everett to its ring for the first time later this month. The company announced on Monday that Everett will make his debut at their Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore on August 23rd in Atlantic City:

*Jimmy's JS Update* Just Signed ANDREW EVERETT makes his GCW debut on 8/23 at Jimmy's Jersey Shore! Get Tix:https://t.co/6HKRysEmNV GCW presents

Jimmy Lloyd's Jersey Shore

Sunday 8/23 – 5PM

The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk Streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/VyDbJZb62T — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 3, 2020

– Meanwhile, ICW will be without the services of Orin Veidt for their upcoming ICW No Holds Barred shows. Veidt noted on Twitter that he is “medically not cleared for action” due to an injury and had to pull out of the shows: