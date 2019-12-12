Angel Garza Reveals He Surprised His Coaches and Bosses With His Proposal Moment on NXT

– During last night’s edition of NXT, Angel Garza defeated Lio Rush to win the Cruiserweight title. After the match, he proposed to his girlfriend. WWE later released a backstage interview with Angel Garza after the show. You can check out a video below.

Garza commented on his proposal moment, noting that his bosses and coaches didn’t know what was going to happen. He stated, “I don’t know — I’m just telling them like, ‘Grab my jacket, grab my shorts, and just let me do this.’ ‘What are you gonna do?’ ‘Just wait for me, just put a microphone right there and just let me do.’ All my head coaches, all my bosses, were like, ‘What are you gonna do?’ It’s a surprise, and it was a surprise.”