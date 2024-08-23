wrestling / News

Angelico Issues Challenge For Pure Title On This Week’s ROH TV

August 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Angelico ROH TV 8-22-24 Image Credit: ROH

Angelico want a shot at the ROH Pure Championship, laying out the challenge on this week’s ROH TV. Thursday night’s show saw Angelico get a win over Aaron Solo in a Pure Rules match. In a backstage segment later in the show, Serpentico suggested that his partner should get a shot at Moriarty’s title and while Angelico was originally hesitant, he was convinced to throw out the challenge.

No word as of yet on when the title match may take place.

