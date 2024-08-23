wrestling / News
Angelico Issues Challenge For Pure Title On This Week’s ROH TV
August 22, 2024
Angelico want a shot at the ROH Pure Championship, laying out the challenge on this week’s ROH TV. Thursday night’s show saw Angelico get a win over Aaron Solo in a Pure Rules match. In a backstage segment later in the show, Serpentico suggested that his partner should get a shot at Moriarty’s title and while Angelico was originally hesitant, he was convinced to throw out the challenge.
No word as of yet on when the title match may take place.
.@Angelico_AEW with the chill vibe issues a challenge to the #ROH Pure Champion @theleemoriarty!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/vyt0AZGr3d
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 23, 2024
