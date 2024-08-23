ROH TV Results 8.22.24: World Title Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, with Mark Briscoe defending the ROH World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs def. Undisputed Kingdom

* Mark Briscoe cut a promo talking about his match with The Beast Mortos tonight, saying Mortos sealed his fate by pinning Briscoe

* Cage of Agony def. Atlantis Jr., Serpentico & Fuego Del Sol

* The MxM Collection had a promo laying out an open challenge, which was answered by the Pillars of Destiny.

* Abadon def. Alejandra Lion

* MxM Collection def. The Pillars of Destiny

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty cut a backstage promo, where Moriarty put over Action Andretti in regard to their match last week. He said he would lead ROH to a Pure Rules Renaissance, and Taylor said he was coming for Mark Briscoe’s World Title.

* Pure Rules Match: Angelico def. Aaron Solo. Paul Wight, Jerry Lynn & Christopher Daniels were the judges.

* Trish Adora def. Erica Leigh

* Lance Archer & The Righteous talked backstage and Vincent Vincent called out everyone in ROH.

* Komander def. KM

* EJ Nduka def. Deonn Rusman

* Iron Savages def. Colton Charles, Rosario Grillo & Jay Alexander

* Marina Shafir def. Tiara James

* The SAP cut a promo and Serpentico told Angelico he should challenge for the ROH Pure Title. Angelico told Serpentico hw was crazy, but Serpentico said it would make Negro Navarro proud if he did so. Angelico issued a challenge to Moriarty.

* 2point0 def. Jacoby Watts & Nick Comoroto

* Lio Rush def. Tony Nese

* ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Mark Briscoe def. The Beast Mortos.

