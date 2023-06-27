Angelo Dawkins On Working With Vince McMahon, Says He Pushed The Street Profits To Succeed

Angelo Dawkins recently talked about his experiences with Vince McMahon, saying the WWE boss always pushed them to be better. Dawkins appeared on the Highlydishfunctional Show and was asked about working with McMahon. He noted that McMahon was “awesome” and always tried to help them succeed.

“He was awesome,” Dawkins said (per Fightful). “He was awesome. He always pushed us to do better and stuff like that. He just wanted us to succeed. If he felt like we weren’t doing our best, he would let us know. That’s what any coach, anybody that is your boss, if they don’t see you giving your best, they push you to be your best at any and everything, in every situation.”

He continued, “It’s awesome to be around and work with somebody of that magnitude. He just has his eye on the prize each and every time. He always sees the big picture and he’s been a guide since being able to work with him.”