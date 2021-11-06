Angelo Mosca Passes Away At The Age of 84

Wrestler and former Canadian Football League player Angelo Mosca has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease. His wife, Helen, posted the sad news on Facebook.

She wrote: ““It is with great sadness that the family of Angelo Mosca announce his passing on November 6, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Angelo was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as friend to so many. Angelo was 84 years old. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time. More details will be shared when arrangements have been made.”

Mosca played for the CFL from 1958 to 1972. During those years, he became a wrestler, debuting in 1969 and wrestling all the way until his retirement in 1984. During that time, he was known as ‘The Mighty Hercules’ and ‘King Kong Mosca’. He wrestled for the AWA, Championship Wrestling from Florida, Georgia Championship Wrestling and the WWF during the later part of his career. He has been inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1987, the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.