Anna Keefer Reveals Adriana Rizzo as Her WWE NXT Ring Name and Latest Member of The Family

November 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former UNC track star Anna Keefer has revealed her new ring name for WWE NXT as Adriana Rizzo, and she’s the newest member of The Family. She appeared on last night’s NXT TV, helping represent Tony D’Angelo and Stacks in exposing Chase University. She also celebrated with The Family after they regained the belts.

D’Angelo and Stacks beat Chase U last night to regain the NXT Tag Team Titles. Additionally, Keefer recently made her NXT in-ring debut on November 11 at a live event.

