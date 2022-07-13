Announce Team Set For Terminus 3, Updated Lineup

TERMINUS has announced that Ian Riccaboni and Dave Prazak will call the action at their third event on July 21. It happens at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta. The matches include:

* Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

* The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo) vs. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)

* Kaun Open Challenge

* Adam Priest vs. Will Ferrara