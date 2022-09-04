Anthony Bowens Says There’s ‘Big Energy’ Around AEW All Out World Title Match

Anthony Bowens says that the CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley World Title match at AEW All Out has created quite the buzz backstage. The Acclaimed member spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about the main event of the PPV and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the excitement backstage for Punk vs. Moxley: “I think there’s a big energy. Even in the locker room, I was walking around yesterday and I was like, “It’s a really good vibe here today.” Not like it was any different than usual, but people are really thrilled about this pay-per-view.”

On the roster being excited for the show as a whole: “There’s always this excitement going into the pay-per-view because the crowd is always so loud from start to finish, and everyone can’t wait to get out there.”

Bowens is teaming with his Acclaimed partner Max Caster for an AEW World Tag Team Championship match against Swerve In Our Glory at the PPV, which takes place on Sunday.