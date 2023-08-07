Anthony Bowens Didn’t Know Billy Gunn Would Retire on AEW Collision

Last month on AEW Collision, the House of Black defeated The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass, with Billy Gunn leaving his boots in the ring after the match. While Gunn has yet to comment, that is typically a sign that a wrester has retired. In an interview with Chrissy Chaos (via Fightful), Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed said that he didn’t know Gunn was going to retire on that night.

He said: “No, I really didn’t. I don’t think the cameras caught it, but I get very emotional when I’m out there because I get connected to the audience, I don’t think I’ve cried in a wrestling ring. I got teary eyed because he stood up and his face was beat red, and at this point in our careers where Billy has been such a beacon of light for us, he’s been guiding us from the beginning since we joined up with him last year. He guided us to the AEW Tag Team Titles in New York City. He’s been teaching us a ton of stuff every single week. To think about not having him out there with us, it hurts.“