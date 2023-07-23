House of Black Retain Trios Titles on AEW Collision, Daddy Ass Leaves Boots In The Ring

The House of Black defeated The Acclaimed on tonight’s AEW Collision, which was followed by Daddy Ass seemingly retiring. The match was for the AEW Trios titles and the champions won in mostly dominant fashion. Daddy Ass was pinned and lost the match for his team. After the match, Malakai Black spoke to him and the former Billy Gunn then left his boots in the ring before walking past his teammates.

A wrestler typically leaves their boots in the ring to signal their retirement.

The House of Black are in the middle of their first reign as Trios champions. They won the belts at AEW Revolution on March 5, 2023. They have been champions for 139 days.