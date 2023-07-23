wrestling / News
House of Black Retain Trios Titles on AEW Collision, Daddy Ass Leaves Boots In The Ring
The House of Black defeated The Acclaimed on tonight’s AEW Collision, which was followed by Daddy Ass seemingly retiring. The match was for the AEW Trios titles and the champions won in mostly dominant fashion. Daddy Ass was pinned and lost the match for his team. After the match, Malakai Black spoke to him and the former Billy Gunn then left his boots in the ring before walking past his teammates.
A wrestler typically leaves their boots in the ring to signal their retirement.
The House of Black are in the middle of their first reign as Trios champions. They won the belts at AEW Revolution on March 5, 2023. They have been champions for 139 days.
The House of Black wasn't wasting any more time!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!#AEWWorldTriosTitles@SNM_Buddy | @Brodyxking | @malakaiblxck | @Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax | @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/vs3z4MGnEw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
Brody King destroying Max Caster!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!#AEWWorldTriosTitles@SNM_Buddy | @Brodyxking | @malakaiblxck | @Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax | @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/nJXmm96h8D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
Max Caster needs a burst of energy to make a tag!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!#AEWWorldTriosTitles@SNM_Buddy | @Brodyxking | @malakaiblxck | @Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax | @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/Y7sBdTPJCF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
DADDY ASS HITS THE RING!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!#AEWWorldTriosTitles@SNM_Buddy | @Brodyxking | @malakaiblxck | @Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax | @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/2QkLt1vUWS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
Is this the end of a career…?
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax | @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/gX1GPfxW74
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 23, 2023
